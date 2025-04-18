The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2025 (NEET PG 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at nbe.edu.in till May 7, 2025.

The correction window will open from May 9 to 13, 2025. The exam city intimation slip will be released on June 2, and the admit card will be out on June 11, 2025. The exam will be conducted on June 15, and the results are likely to be announced on July 15, 2025. NEET-PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 3500, whereas Rs 2500 is applicable to SC, ST, and PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for NEET PG 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 tab Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NEET PG 2025.