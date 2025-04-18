BITSAT 2025 application deadline today; register now at bitsadmission.com
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bitsadmission.com.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, will conclude the registrations for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) today, April 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bitsadmission.com.
The candidates can download the admit card for the session I from May 23, 2025.
Application Fee
For the candidates who want to appear for session 1, the fee for male candidates is Rs 3400, and for female candidates is Rs 2900. Candidates who want to appear for both sessions — male candidates have to pay Rs 5400 and Rs. 4400 for female candidates.
Steps to apply for BITSAT 2025
Visit the official website bitsadmission.com
On the homepage, go to the application form link
Fill the application form
Submit the application form
Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to apply for BITSAT 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.