AIIMS NORCET 8 result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 34/2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary exam was conducted on April 12, 2025. The Stage II Online (CBT) Mains exam will be held on May 2, 2025. A total of 1794 seats have been notified.
Direct link to NORCET 8 seat position.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download AIIMS NORCET 8 result
Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the NORCET — NORCET 8 link
Now, click on the NORCET 8 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NORCET 8 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.