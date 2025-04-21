The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test ( NORCET 8 ) for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 34/2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

The Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary exam was conducted on April 12, 2025. The Stage II Online (CBT) Mains exam will be held on May 2, 2025. A total of 1794 seats have been notified.

Direct link to NORCET 8 seat position.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET 8 result

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the NORCET — NORCET 8 link Now, click on the NORCET 8 result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NORCET 8 result.