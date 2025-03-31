The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Additional Professor, and Professor (Notice No.126/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in from April 10 to May 9, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 199 posts, of which 122 vacancies are for Assistant Professor posts, 30 for Associate Professor, 20 for Additional Professor, and 27 for Professor. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fee General/OBC Candidates Rs 3000 EWS Candidates Rs 2400 SC/ST Candidates Rs 2400 (Refundable for those who appear in the interview) PWBD Candidates Exempted

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.