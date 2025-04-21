The Anna University, Chennai, has announced the release date of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test ( TANCET 2025 ) results 2025. The results will be announced at tancet.annauniv.edu on April 24, 2025. Applicants can download their score cards from May 7 to June 6, 2025.

The final answer key is released on the official portal. TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) was conducted on March 22, 2025. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech . / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) was held on March 23, 2025.

Direct link to TANCET final answer key 2025.

Steps to download TANCET result 2025

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference