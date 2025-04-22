The UCO Bank has announced the results of the Local Bank Officers (LBO) 2025-26 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ucobank.com.

The qualified candidates have to appear for the document verification and local language proficiency test scheduled to be conducted from April 28 onwards. The exam was conducted on February 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 250 LBO vacancies.

“Provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to report to the designated centres on their respective dates at 9:30 am for Document Verification and Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT), as part of selection process before interview,” reads the notification.

Steps to download LBO result 2025

Visit the official website www.ucobank.com On the homepage, go to Career—Recruitment Result Click on the LBO result 2025 link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to LBO result 2025.