The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon conclude the registrations for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 (EAPCET 2025). Eligible can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till April 24, 2025.

The last date for submission of applications with late fee of Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 is May 1 and 7, respectively. The correction window will open from May 6 to 8, 2025. The exam will be conduced on May 19 and 20, 2025. The hall tickets will be released on May 12, 2025.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Engineering notification 2025.

Direct link to Agriculture, Pharmacy notification 2025.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category and BC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600 and Rs 550, respectively. A fee of Rs 500 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for AP EAPCET 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP EAPCET 2025 tab Pay the fee, fill the form, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AP EAPCET 2025.