The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the AP SSC Public Examination March 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

The exams were conducted from March 17 to 31, 2025. The applicants must secure 33% in aggregate to qualify the examination. This year, the total pass percentage is 81.14%. A total of 6,14,459 students appeared for the exam, of which 4,98,585 have been declared qualified, reports The Indian Express.

Steps to download AP SSC result 2025

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSC Public Examinations - 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP SSC result 2025.