The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon conclude the registrations for the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test 2025 (NSSNET 2025). Eligible candidates can register on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET/ till April 24, 2025.

Candidates can make changes to their forms from April 25 to 26, 2025. The exam will be conducted on May 8 from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., English and Hindi. The admit card will be released on May 2, 2025.

NSSNET 2025 is conducted for admissions to Class-VI and VII in Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the NSSNET information bulletin 2025.

Application Fee

There is no fee for online registration and for appearing in the entrance Test.

Steps to register for NSSNET 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET On the homepage, click on the NSSNET - 2025 : Click Here to Register/Login Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

