ICSI CSEET May 2025 admit card released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu.
The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2025. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ICSI CSEET May 2025 admit card
Visit the official website www.icsi.edu
Go to Latest@ICSI—Students
Click on the CSEET May 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, upload documents, and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download ICSI CSEET May 2025 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.