The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has released the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2025. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET May 2025 admit card

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET May 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, upload documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET May 2025 admit card.