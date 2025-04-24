The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu.

The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2025. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET May 2025 admit card

  1. Visit the official website www.icsi.edu

  2. Go to Latest@ICSI—Students

  3. Click on the CSEET May 2025 registration link

  4. Register and proceed with the application process

  5. Fill the form, upload documents, and submit the form

  6. Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET May 2025 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.