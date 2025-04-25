The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains admit card 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The Main exam will be conducted on April 27 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card release date will be announced later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1468 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains admit card.