UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains date out; check details here
The Main exam will be conducted in April 2025.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Gram Panchayat Adhikari main schedule 2023. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Main exam will be conducted on April 27 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card release date will be announced later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1468 posts.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download Gram Panchayat Adhikari admit card
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.