BPSSC SI Prohibition exam date 2025 released; admit cards from May 3
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam schedule of the Sub-Inspector posts, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 01/2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on May 18 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. The reporting time is 8.00 am.
Admit cards will be released on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in on May 3, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 sub-inspector vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download BPSSC SI admit card 2025
Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the SI Prohibition tab
Click on the admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.