The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under Fishery Department (Advt. No. 17/2025). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from May 3 to June 2, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is June 4, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 32 JE Civil posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have three years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering and Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognized by AICTE. The diploma course must be a regular course. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas the fee for OBC/MOBC, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD categories are RS 197.20 and 47.20, respectively.