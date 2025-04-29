The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2025 or NEET UG 2025 admit card. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website neet.nta.nic.in .

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted on May 4 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm in pen and paper mode. The result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025.

Steps to download NEET UG admit card 2025

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, NTA has released the exam city intimation slip. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the examination city intimation slip for NEET (UG)-2025, he/she can contact NTA at 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or send an e-mail at neetug2025@nta.ac.in .

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to NEET UG exam city slip 2025.