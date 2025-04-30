The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results of the Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exams commenced on February 15, 2025. The board aims to fill 2265 vacancies.

Steps to download Group 5 result 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 5 result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 5 result 2025.

Meanwhile, the board has released the Group 4 admit card 2025 at esb.mp.gov.in . The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 966 vacancies.

Direct link to Group 4 admit card 2025.