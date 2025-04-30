The Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Managers. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website unionbankofindia.co.in till May 20, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 vacancies, of which 250 are for Assistant Manager (Credit) and 250 for Assistant Manager (IT). The applicants should be less than 22 years of age and should not be more than 30 years of age as on April 1, 2025. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 177, whereas Rs 1180 applies to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts 2025

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Careers/ Recruitment tab Click on the Assistant Manager registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference