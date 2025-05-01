The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), and Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Services Exam 2025. As per the notification, the IES/ISS exam will be conducted from June 20 to 22 in two shifts, and the CMS exam 2025 will be held on July 20 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am (Paper I), and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (Paper II).

The Commission aims to fill 12 vacancies for Indian Economic Service, 35 for Indian Statistical Service, and 705 for Combined Medical Services.

Steps to download CMS, IES/ ISS exam schedule 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CMS, IES/ ISS 2025 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IES/ISS exam schedule 2025.

Direct link to CMS exam schedule 2025.