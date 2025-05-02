UPSSSC Enforcement Constable 2023 exam city slip out; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Enforcement Constable Mains 2023 exam city slip. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
Admit cards will be released in due course. The main exam will be conducted on May 11 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 477 Enforcement Constables posts. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test, PET/PST scores, document verification, and a medical test.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download EC Mains exam city slip
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Enforcement Constable Mains exam city slip 2023 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Enforcement Constable exam city slip 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.