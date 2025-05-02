The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the written exam results and document verification schedule for the Mining Officer posts under Advt. No. 11 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their results and DV schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The document verification will be conducted from May 19 to 23 at the office of OPSC 19, Dr P. K. Parija Road, Cuttack - 753001. The DV will be held in two shifts: 8.30 am to 10.30 am and 12.30 pm to 2.45 pm. A total of 174 candidates have been shortlisted for the DV round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 60 Mining Officers vacancies.

Steps to download OPSC MO DV schedule 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Mining Officer DV schedule 2024 link The document verification will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The exam will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.