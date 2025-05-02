The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) 2024 exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from May 12 to 15, 2025. Admit cards will be released rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in three days before the commencement of the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which 1 is for Senior Scientific Officer (Documents Division), 1 for Senior Scientific Officer (Physics Division), 2 for Senior Scientific Officer (Biology Division), 1 for Senior Scientific Officer (Serology Division), 1 for Senior Scientific Officer (Toxicology Division), 1 for Senior Scientific Officer (Narcotics Division), 4 for Senior Scientific Officer (DNA Division), and 3 for Senior Scientific Officer (Cyber Forensic Division).

Steps to download SSO admit card 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference