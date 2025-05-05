GUJCET 2025 result released at gseb.org; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website gseb.org.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of HSC Science, HSC General Feb-Mar-2025, and Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2025 (GUJCET 2025). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gseb.org.
GUJCET 2025 was conducted on March 23, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on April 1, and the applications were invited till April 5, 2025. HSC science stream exams were conducted from February 27 to March 10, while the general stream exams concluded on March 17, reports The Indian Express.
Steps to download GUJCET result 2025
Visit the official website gseb.org
On the homepage, click on the GUJCET result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to GUJCET result 2025.
