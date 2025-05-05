The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board ( GSEB ) has declared the results of HSC Science, HSC General Feb-Mar-2025, and Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2025 ( GUJCET 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gseb.org .

GUJCET 2025 was conducted on March 23, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on April 1, and the applications were invited till April 5, 2025. HSC science stream exams were conducted from February 27 to March 10, while the general stream exams concluded on March 17, reports The Indian Express.

Steps to download GUJCET result 2025

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, click on the GUJCET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GUJCET result 2025.