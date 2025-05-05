CUET UG 2025: Admit card, exam city slip likely soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, exams from May 8
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 or CUET UG 2025 exam city slip and admit card soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download the exam city slip and hall tickets from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
The computer-based exam will be conducted from May 8 to June 1 for 60 minutes. There will be 50 questions for each test paper. For every correct answer, the applicants will be awarded five marks, and for each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one mark. The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Direct link to CUET UG 2025 Information Bulletin.
Steps to download CUET UG exam city slip 2025
Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
