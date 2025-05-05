The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST 2025) Phase I registrations have commenced on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in. Interested candidates can register till May 21, 2025. The registration fee is Rs 200.

The process for selecting Phase I web options will be available from May 10 to May 22. The Phase I seat allotment will be released on May 29. The online self-reporting by students can be done from May 30 to June 6, 2025. DOST helps candidates to enroll in undergraduate courses such as B.A., B.Com, B.Sc., BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and D-Pharmacy, among others.

The Phase II and III registrations will be held from May 30 to June 8, and from June 13 to 19, respectively. The registration fee for both Phases is Rs 400. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for TS DOST 2025

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Pre-Registration link Register yourself, pay the fee, and fill the form Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

