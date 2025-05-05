Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conclude the registrations for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2025 (AP PGCET 2025) today, May 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The last date for submitting the online application with a late fee of Rs 1000, Rs 2000, Rs 4000, and Rs 10,000 is May 15, 20, 24, and 25, 2025. The exam will be conducted on June 9 and 13, 2025. Admit cards will be released on May 30, 2025.

The exam is conducted for admission into various Post Graduate courses offered by Andhra Pradesh State funded Universities and their Constituent/ Affiliated [Government and Private (Aided/Unaided)] Colleges including Minority Educational Institutions in the State. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Open Category are required to pay a fee of Rs 850, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to BC candidates, and Rs 650 for SC/ST/PH candidates.

Steps to apply for AP PGCET 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP PGCET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference