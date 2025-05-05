Kerala KMAT Session 2 registration 2025 begins; here’s direct link
Candidates can apply for the exam at cee.kerala.gov.in till May 15, 2025.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has commenced the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025 (KMAT 2025) Session II registrations. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in till May 15 up to 4.00 pm.
The computer-based test (Session II) will be conducted on May 24 for admission to MBA courses for the academic year 2025-26. The exam will be held for three hours and consist of 180 objective-type questions of four marks each (Total 180x4=720). One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
Candidates from the General and SEBC categories have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to SC category candidates. ST category candidates are exempted from paying application fees. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for KMAT Session II 2025
- Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the KMAT 2025 - Application Portal (Session 2)
- Register yourself and login to the portal
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for KEAM 2025 (Session II).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.