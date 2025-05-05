The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has commenced the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025 ( KMAT 2025 ) Session II registrations. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in till May 15 up to 4.00 pm.

The computer-based test (Session II) will be conducted on May 24 for admission to MBA courses for the academic year 2025-26. The exam will be held for three hours and consist of 180 objective-type questions of four marks each (Total 180x4=720). One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Candidates from the General and SEBC categories have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to SC category candidates. ST category candidates are exempted from paying application fees. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for KMAT Session II 2025

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KMAT 2025 - Application Portal (Session 2) Register yourself and login to the portal Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for KEAM 2025 (Session II).

