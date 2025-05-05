The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2025 for Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams. Students can download their results from the official website mbose.in or megresults.nic.in .

As per a report by Mint, the total pass percentage is 82.05%. A total of 82.94% of candidates have qualified the Science stream, 81.28% of Commerce, 82.05% of Arts, and 85% of Vocational. The Class 12th board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 19, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MBOSE HSSLC result 2025

Visit the official website mbose.in On the homepage, click on the “Results” tab Now, click on the HSSLC result links Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to HSSLC result 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.