The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Assistant General Manager (Accounts), Deputy General Manager (Accounts), Senior System Analyst, Project Manager, and other under Advt. No. 02 of 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in from May 8 to 28 up to 5.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 16 vacancies, of which 1 vacancies are for Assistant General Manager (Accounts), 1 for Deputy General Manager (Accounts), 1 for Senior System Analyst, 2 for Project Manager, 1 for Assistant General Manager (Administration), 1 for Senior Engineer (Electronics), 1 for Manager (Accounts), 2 for Programmer, 5 for Assistant Engineer (Electronics), and 1 for Company Secretary.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The male applicants from unreserved, OBC category and the male candidates of all other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Female candidates from unreserved category, female candidates of all other States, male/ female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250. The PWD category candidates of Haryana are exempted from payment of the fee.