The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Assistant Professors (College Cadre) posts in various subjects in the Higher Education Department, Haryana under Advt. No. 42 to 67 of 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till March 15, 2025.

“In view of Government of Haryana notification No.22/163/2024-5HR dated 13.11.2024. the Additional Chief Secretary to Goyt. Haryana, Higher Education Department, Haryana has been requested to revise the earlier requisition. The bifurcation of posts as per revised requisition will be published/displayed as and when received from the Government,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2424 Assistant Professor posts. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for Asst Professor posts 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab Click on the Assistant Professor registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

