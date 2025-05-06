The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely revise the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 or CUET UG 2025 exam schedule. However, NTA has not yet issued an official notification concerning the revised schedule. As per the previously announced schedule, the exam is set to commence on May 8, 2025.

This year, approximately 13.5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. According to a report by ToI, the revised schedule is likely to fall between May 13 and the first week of June.

CUET UG 2025 will be a computer-based examination to be held for 60 minutes. There will be 50 questions for each test paper. For every correct answer, the applicants will be awarded five marks, and for each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one mark.

The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2025

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference