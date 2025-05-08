The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has activated the Digilocker accounts link for Class X and XII students to access their Digital Academic Documents (Mark sheet cum Certificates and Migration Certificates) concerning board results 2025. Students can obtain their access codes through their respective schools.

After activating Digilocker accounts, students can access their academic documents under the “Issued Documents” section. The board exam results are being prepared and will be declared soon. To qualify the examination, students must secure an aggregate score of 33%.

“The student wise Access Code file is being made available to Schools in their Digilocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Access Code to individual students,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Class 10th exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, and Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.