The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the Class 10th, and 12th board exam admit card 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cbse.gov.in .

The board examinations for Classes 10th and 12th will commence on February 15, 2025, at 10.30 am. Class 10th exam will commence on February 15, 2025 [English (Communicative)] and [English (Language and Literature)] and conclude on March 18, 2025, with subjects Computer Applications, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence.

The Class 12th exams will start on February 15, 2025, with the subject Entrepreneurship, followed by Physical Education scheduled for February 17, 2025. The SSC board exam will conclude with Psychology subject to be held on April 4, 2025. More details in the official notification.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th admit card 2025

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, go to Pariksha Sangam — Admit Card, Centre Material for Main Exam 2025 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

