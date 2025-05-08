The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10th). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gseb.org.

This year, the pass percentage is 83.08%. A total of 746,892 students appeared for the exam, of which 620,532 students have been declared qualified. Class 10th examinations were conducted from February 27 to March 10, 2025. Students must secure a minimum of 33% in each subject to qualify.

Steps to download Class 10th result 2025

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, click on the Class 10th result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.