The provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 has been officially released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur. The exam is conducted on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for diploma holders and B.Sc. (Mathematics) graduates seeking lateral entry into engineering programs.

Candidates who appeared for the AP ECET 2025 can now access the preliminary answer key on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET . Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections until Saturday, May 10, 2025.

How to download AP ECET 2025 answer key

Visit the official AP ECET website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET Click on the link titled “Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys” Choose your subject and exam shift from the list Download the relevant PDF to view the answer key Submit objections, if any

Direct link to the answer key

Direct link to the response sheet

Direct link to the objection window

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here