NEET PG 2025 form correction window opens today; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at nbe.edu.in up to May 13, 2025.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2025 (NEET PG 2025) today, May 9. Applicants can make changes to their forms on the official website nbe.edu.in up to May 13, 2025.
The exam city intimation slip will be released on June 2, and the admit card will be out on June 11, 2025. The exam will be conducted on June 15, and the results are likely to be announced on July 15, 2025. NEET-PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin.
Steps to make corrections to NEET PG form 2025
Visit the official website nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 tab
Key in your login details and submit
Make the necessary changes, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
