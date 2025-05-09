The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the model answer key for WBJEE 2025 on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in . Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on April 27, 2025, can now log in and view the model answer keys through the designated link.

Candidates can challenge any number of answer keys in one session by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question till May 11, 2025. It is important to note that no challenge will be reviewed if the payment is unsuccessful. The final results, including scores and ranks, will be calculated based on the reviewed answer keys.

Steps to download WBJEE 2025 answer key

Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Candidate Activity Board’ Click on the link for ‘Model Answer Key’ Enter the required login credentials View, download, and if needed, challenge the answer key

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to the answer key/objection window.

For further details candidates are advised to visit the official website here.