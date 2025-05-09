Karnataka PGCET 2025 registration window closes tomorrow; apply now to avoid delay
Candidates can register for the exam at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till May 10, 2025.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conclude the application process for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2025 or PGCET 2025 tomorrow, May 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to pay the fee is May 12 up to 6.00 pm.
The exam for M.E/ M.Tech will be conducted on May 31 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, whereas exams for MCA and MBA will be held on June 22 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively. The exam will be held for the admissions to 1st year/ 1st semester MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech courses.
Direct link to PGCET 2025 information bulletin.
Application Fee
The application fee of Rs 700 per course is applicable.
Steps to apply for PGCET 2024
Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PGCET 2024 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to registration for PGCET 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.