The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started inviting online applications for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 for admissions to postgraduate AYUSH courses (Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Unani) for the academic session 2025–26.

Candidates can apply through the official website exams.nta.ac.in until June 8, 2025, 11:50 PM. The deadline for fee payment is June 9. A correction window will be available from June 10 to June 12 for candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms.

The entrance test will be conducted on July 4, 2025, and the admit cards will be available for download from June 30. The exam duration is 120 minutes, with city intimation letters to be released on June 24.

Language options for AIAPGET 2025 by discipline Discipline Language Ayurveda English & Hindi Homeopathy English only Siddha English & Tamil Unani English & Urdu

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to apply.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.