Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Prahari direct recruitment exam 2024 on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . Applicants can submit objections, if any, against the released answer key from May 17 to 19, 2025.

A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The recruitment exam was conducted on April 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 803 Prahari posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Prahari answer key 2024

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Answer Key under Candidate Corner The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Prahari Shift I answer key 2024.

Direct link to Prahari Shift II answer key 2024.