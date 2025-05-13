The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate posts (CEN 05/2024). As per the notification, the computer-based test will be conducted from June 5 to 23, 2025. The exam city slip will be released at rrbcdg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

The admit card will be released four days before the scheduled exam date.

“Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar,” reads the notification.

Direct link to NTPC Graduate exam date 2024.

Steps to download NTPC Graduate exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Graduate post 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill 8113 vacancies, of which 1736 vacancies are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor posts, 994 for Station Master, 3144 for Goods Train Manager, 1507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist.