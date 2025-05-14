The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the form correction process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 or UGC NET June 2025 today, May 14. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in up to 11.59 pm tomorrow, May 15, 2025.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from June 21 to 30, 2025. The test paper will consist of two sections: Paper I (50 questions of 100 marks) and Paper II (100 questions of 200 marks). There will be no break between the papers. Each question carries two marks, and there’s no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The Paper will be bilingual i.e., in English and Hindi only, except language papers.

Steps to make changes to UGC NET June 2025 form

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 form correction link Login to the portal and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference