King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow has officially changed the date for closing the registrations for its Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 from May 14 to May 31, 2025. Candidates can pay the fee till May 25, 2025, as per the new instructions issued by KGMU. Completed forms can be submitted through the official website kgmu.org .

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 733 Nursing Officer posts across various departments. As per the official notification, candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 2360, while SC/ST candidates must pay Rs 1416.

Steps to apply for Nursing Officer (General Recruitment) post

Visit the official website kgmu.org Under the ‘Notice Board’, find the link titled “Regular Appointment of Nursing Officers KGMU” Click on “Click to Apply” Log in or register to fill out the application form

Direct link to the detailed notification.

Direct link to the deferment notification

Direct link to apply for general recruitment.