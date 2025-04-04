The King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh ( KGMU ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Nursing Officer 2025. Eligible candidates can pay the fee and submit their forms on the official website kgmu.org till May 7 and May 14, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 733 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and pay scale available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates of the UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay Rs 2360 as the application fee. Candidates of the SC/ST category have to pay Rs 1416 as the application fee.