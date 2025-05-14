APPSC FRO Mains 2024 schedule out; to be held in June
Admit card is likely to be released one week before the commencement of the exam.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Mains exam schedule for the Forest Range Officer in the AP Forest Service 2024 under Advt. No. 11/2024. The Main exam will be conducted from June 2 to 4 in offline mode (OMR-based). Admit cards are likely to be released at psc.ap.gov.in one week before the commencement of the exam.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P. Forest Service.
FRO Mains 2024 Exam Schedule
|Date of Examination and Timings
|Subject
|June 2 (2.30 pm to 4.10 pm)
|General English & General Telugu (Qualifying Test)
|June 3 (9.30 am to 12.00 noon)
|General Studies & Mental Ability (Paper-I)
|June 3 (2.30 pm to 5.00 pm)
|Mathematics (Paper-II)
|June 4 (9.30 am to 12.00 noon)
|General Forestry – I (Paper-III)
|June 4 (2.30 pm to 5.00 pm)
|General Forestry – II (Paper-IV)
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download FRO Mains 2024 admit card
Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the FRO Mains 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.