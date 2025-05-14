The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Mains exam schedule for the Forest Range Officer in the AP Forest Service 2024 under Advt. No. 11/2024. The Main exam will be conducted from June 2 to 4 in offline mode (OMR-based). Admit cards are likely to be released at psc.ap.gov.in one week before the commencement of the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P. Forest Service.

FRO Mains 2024 Exam Schedule Date of Examination and Timings Subject June 2 (2.30 pm to 4.10 pm) General English & General Telugu (Qualifying Test) June 3 (9.30 am to 12.00 noon) General Studies & Mental Ability (Paper-I) June 3 (2.30 pm to 5.00 pm) Mathematics (Paper-II) June 4 (9.30 am to 12.00 noon) General Forestry – I (Paper-III) June 4 (2.30 pm to 5.00 pm) General Forestry – II (Paper-IV)

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download FRO Mains 2024 admit card

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FRO Mains 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference