Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the online application window today, May 15, for the Medical Officer posts 2025 (Advt. No. 09 of 2024-25). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in . Earlier , the application deadline was April 24, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5248 Medical Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed MBBS or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details in the official notification.

Steps to apply for MO posts 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MO registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, upload the required documents, and submit Download the form, and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MO posts 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test. The paper will consist of 200 questions of 200 marks (one mark each). There shall be negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer marked.