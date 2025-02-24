The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final result for Paper 2 - 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning), and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning). Eligible candidates can download their final results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The JEE (Main) - 2025 Paper 2 (B. Arch & B. Planning) examination was conducted on 30 January 2025 in one shift in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

As per the official notification, a total of 62,740 candidates have appeared for the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the JEE Mains Paper 2 result