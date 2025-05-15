The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has extended the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 Session II registration deadline to May 19. The exam, earlier scheduled for May 24, will now be held on May 31, 2025 (Saturday). Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

KMAT 2025 is a computer-based test conducted for admission to MBA courses for the academic year 2025–26. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours and will include 180 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying four marks. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Steps to apply for KMAT 2025 Session II

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the ‘KMAT 2025 - Application Portal (Session 2)’ link on the homepage Register yourself and log in to the portal Fill in the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the detailed notification.

Direct link to the deferment notification.

Direct link to apply.

The application fee remains unchanged, Rs 1,000 for candidates belonging to the General and SEBC categories, and Rs 500 for SC category candidates. ST category applicants are exempted from paying any fee.