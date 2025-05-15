Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) will release the admit card today, May 15, for the recruitment of Contractual Junior Technical Assistant and Contractual Account Assistant 2024 posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on May 18 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2600 vacancies, of which 400 vacancies are for the posts of Account Assistant, and 2200 for Junior Technical Assistant posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JTA, Account Assistant admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JTA, Account Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference