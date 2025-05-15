The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the revised exam schedule of the computer-based test 2 (CBT 2) stage 2 for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 4, 2025. The exam city slip and the admit card will be released 10 days and four days before the commencement of the exam, respectively.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBT-II (Shift-2) exam held on April 22 will be allowed to take the test on the revised exam date. Earlier, the exam was held on April 22 which was cancelled over repetition of shift 1 questions in shift 2 question paper.

The board notified a total of 7951 vacancies .

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the board has also released the NTPC exam schedule 2025. The computer-based test will be conducted from June 5 to 23, 2025. The exam city slip will be released at rrbcdg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam. Admit cards will be released four days before the scheduled exam date.

Direct link to NTPC Graduate exam schedule 2024.