RRB Paramedical 2025: Preliminary answer key, objection window reopens for 8 categories
Candidates can submit objections for 8 categories until May 20 through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have re-released the preliminary answer keys today, May 15, 2025, for eight categories under CEN No. 04/2024 Paramedical Recruitment, following technical issues faced by several candidates earlier.
Candidates can submit their objections, if any, to the preliminary answer key until May 20, 2025, up to 11.59 pm. To raise an objection, a fee of Rs 50 per question is applicable, along with any bank service charges. In cases where the objection is found to be valid, the amount will be refunded.
Steps to download answer key
- Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
- Under ‘Latest Notices’, click on the link for CBT Exam-Responses & Objections
- Fill the details, view your question paper and answer key
- Select the questions you want to challenge
- Pay the required fee and submit the objection
Direct link to the notification.
Direct link to the answer key/objection window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.